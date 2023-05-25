APA Promotes Brady Torgeson, Alex Chaykin to Partner (EXCLUSIVE)

Brady Torgeson and Alex Chaykin have both been named partners at APA, Variety has learned exclusively.

Torgeon first joined APA’s physical production department in 2013, while Chaykin has been with the agency’s music department since 2012. According to sources, both are known for their versatility in working across multiple departments.

“We are proud to have one of the top Physical Production Department’s in the industry led by an accomplished group of dedicated agents and Brady has distinguished himself among the best in the industry,” said Jim Gosnell and Jim Osborne, respectively APA’s CEO and president. “He is the rare agent that represents artists and craftspeople across almost every aspect of production, making him an expert in the field and a tremendous asset to APA. We could not be prouder to welcome him as a partner of the agency.”

“Alex has not only been an exceptional agent for his clients, but he is extremely collaborative, a team player, a leader within the Music department and a mentor to younger agents at APA, checking off all the box’s we look for in a partner, which makes his promotion so richly deserved,” Gosnell and Osborne continued.

Torgeson’s current client roster includes some of the top producers, directors, cinematographers, production designers, costume designers, editors, 1st AD’s, 2nd unit directors, and stunt coordinators in the industry. Among those are producers like Bonnie Benwick (“Avatar: The Last Airbender,” “Maid”), director Nikhil Paniz (“Found,” “All American”), costume designer Jennifer Bryan (“Better Call Saul,” “Genius: Aretha”), and editor Malcolm Jamieson (“Escape From Dannemora,” “Mad Men”) among may others. Prior to APA, Torgeson was at Montana Artists as an agent.

“I’ve been very lucky to have spent the last ten years with APA surrounded by a group tremendously smart agents, mentors and collaborators,” said Torgeson. “To be invited into the Partnership group is a great honor and I’m excited to be a part of the continued growth of this agency.”

Chaykin has specialized in working with music artists to establish cross overs success in all forms of media including touring, TV, film, non-scripted, and endorsements. His clients include Tyga, Tyrese, Paul Oakenfold, Sean Kingston, Eric Benet, Fat Joe, En Vogue, and CeeLo Green. He also worked with Lindsay Lohan’s team to get Lohan into the Netflix film “Falling For Christmas.”

“APA has provided me an amazing opportunity over the last decade to grow my clients business’s across a number of platforms and it has been great doing this alongside my fabulous colleagues,” Chaykin said. “Jim Gosnell and Jim Osborne have done an amazing job steering the ship into the next phase for APA and I am extremely excited about what’s to come.”