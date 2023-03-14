Aoyagi Yumiko, Japanese-U.S. Screenwriter, Signs With Creative Artists Agency (EXCLUSIVE)

U.S.- and Japan-based screen writer and producer Aoyagi Yumiko has signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for talent representation.



Born in Yokohama, Japan, but having grown up in Los Angeles and graduated from Sophia University in Tokyo, Aoyagi now works across both the Japanese and U.S. film and TV industries.



She debuted as a screenwriter in 1995, writing the fourth episode of the Fuji TV series “Seiga wa Tatsu” before winning Galaxy Award prizes for telefilm “Saigo no Kazoku Ryoky: Family Affair.”



In 2003, she wrote the show “Kokoro,” becoming the youngest person ever to write for the coveted morning slot on Japan’s national public broadcaster, NHK. The slot about a young woman’s development in a traditional neighborhood in Tokyo, has a continuous history of over 60 years and is known as “the face of Japan.”



Last year, Aoyagi wrote and sold the first international co-production for Japan’s largest commercial broadcaster, TBS, called “DCU: Deep Crime Unit,” which became the highest-rated show in Japan.



In total, Aoyagi has worked on more than 20 network television shows, 13 telefilms, three feature films, and 15 novels throughout the past 29 years. Her other film and TV credits include episodes of “Orphan Black,” and internet show “The Scary City” as writer, as writer-director of the 2009 film “The Scary City,” and multiple credits on the “lonelygirl15” show in 2015. She also has an executive producer credit on comedy film “See Dick Run.”



On the legal front, Aoyagi continues to be represented by Greenberg Traurig, LLP.