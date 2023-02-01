Anthony Anderson to Play Car Salesman Who Can Perform Miracles in Amazon Comedy Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Anthony Anderson is attached to star in a comedy series in development at Amazon titled “Miraculous,” Variety has learned exclusively.

Per the official logline, the single-camera show would center “on a happily amoral car salesman (Anderson) who one day, for no particular good reason, walks on water. A miracle of God might just be the worst thing to happen to him in his life.”

The project hails from writer and executive producer Blake Masters, with Anderson set to executive produce in addition to starring. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Leigh London Redman of Berlanti Productions will also executive produce, as will David Madden and E. Brian Dobbins. The series will be produced by Warner Bros. Television and Amazon Studios, with Berlanti Productions currently under an overall deal at WBTV.

This marks the first potential comedy series starring role for Anderson since”Black-ish” ended at ABC after eight seasons in 2022. Anderson earned seven Emmy nominations for best actor in a comedy series for his work on the series. Most recently, he lent his voice to the Disney+ animated series “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder” and reprised the role of Det. Kevin Bernard in the revival of “Law & Order” at NBC. He also appeared in the Netflix film “You People,” which debuted in January. Anderson is also known for his work in shows like “The Shield” and “All About the Andersons” and for films like “Hustle and Flow” and the “Barbershop” franchise.

He is repped by UTA and E. Brian Dobbins. Dobbins is repped by Artists First and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.

For Masters, the development news marks a potential homecoming at Amazon. Masters previously served as showrunner on the streamer’s series “Sneaky Pete.” He is also known for creating the Showtime series “Brotherhood” as well as “Law & Order: LA” and “Falling Water.”

He is repped by UTA and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.