Annette Bening to Lead Liane Moriarty Series Adaptation ‘Apples Never Fall’ at Peacock

Annette Bening has signed on to star in the upcoming Peacock limited series “Apples Never Fall,” based on the Liane Moriarty novel of the same name.

Variety exclusively reported that “Apples Never Fall” had been ordered to series at the streamer back in February 2022.

Per the official logline, the series “centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy (Bening) and Stan are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.”

The role will mark one of the few episodic TV roles Bening has had. Aside from some guest appearances early in her storied career, her biggest TV success came in 2005 with her starring role in the HBO film “Mrs. Harris,” for which she earned an Emmy nomination. Bening is primarily known for her film roles, having picked up four Academy Award nominations to date for her work in “The Grifters,” “American Beauty,” “Being Julia,” and “The Kids Are Alright.” She is also a nine-time Golden Globe nominee, winning for “Being Julia” and “The Kids Are Alright.”

Bening is repped by CAA, Gochman Law Group, and Slate PR.

Melanie Marnich will adapt the book for the screen and will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. David Heyman will executive produce via Heyday Television. Moriarty is also an executive producer along with Albert Page and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, including the first. Universal International Studios will serve as the studio, while NBCUniversal Global Distribution will distribute the series.

“Apples Never Fall” is the latest of Moriarty’s books to be adapted for the screen. Most famously, HBO commissioned two seasons based on her book “Big Little Lies,” which won multiple Emmy and Golden Globe Awards. Her book “Nine Perfect Strangers” was also adapted into a series for Hulu.