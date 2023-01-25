Ex-Convict Anna Sorokin to Film Reality Series ‘Delvey’s Dinner Club’ During House Arrest

“Inventing Anna” was just the start. Anna “Delvey” Sorokin has landed her own unscripted series, “Delvey’s Dinner Club,” set to be filming inside her New York City East Village apartment where she’s serving house arrest. The series comes from Courtney White and Butternut.

Sorokin, who was released from ICE in October 2022, wants to tell her story in the new show. “She’ll do it through what’s already become one of the hottest tables in town — invitation-only, intimate dinners at her home,” per the press release. “There, a Delvey-invited group of actors, musicians, founders, socialites, journalists and other esteemed guests will join her each week around a private-chef catered table replete with candid conversations where no topic is off-limits – including Anna’s experience within the criminal justice system, her strategy to rebuild her image and her plans for the future.”

The new series will invite viewers behind-the-scenes as she “reinvents herself and her name.” In addition to conversations around the dinner table, the show will feature interviews with both Sorokin and her guests.

“There’s nothing like the experience of bringing together a curated group of friends to share life stories and enjoy a great culinary experience,” Sorokin said in a statement. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to work with Wheelhouse and Butternut to bring my vision to a wider audience and share a glimpse of the real Anna Delvey.”

Butternut CEO White adds, “It’s often said the best way to get to know someone is to share a meal with them. We’re all desperate to know who Anna really is. ‘Delvey’s Dinner Club’ will reveal the actual woman behind everything we’ve read and watched about Anna. She is breaking her story in her own words and we believe she will defy viewers’ expectations.”

Sorokin was convicted with grand larceny in 2019, as well as multiple other financial crimes, for stealing more than $200,000 from both investors and friends. After being released from prison in 2021, she was detained by immigration authorities for overstaying her visa and remains on house arrest.

Butternut, a food and lifestyle-focused production company venture with Jimmy Kimmel and Brent Montgomery’s media company, Wheelhouse, launched in June 2022. The company creates original content for all platforms.