Anna Camp Among Five Cast in Peacock’s Satanic Panic Series ‘Hysteria!’

The upcoming Peacock drama series “Hysteria!” is rounding out its main cast.

Anna Camp (“Pitch Perfect” franchise, “True Blood) Emjay Anthony (“Physical,” “Chef”), Chiara Aurelia (“Cruel Summer,” “Luckiest Girl Alive”), Kezii Curtis (“Charm City Kings,” “Secret Headquarters”) and Nikki Hahn (“Magnum P.I.,” “American Housewife”) have all been cast in the series. They join previously announced cast member Julie Bowen.

The show was originally ordered at Peacock in August 2022. Per the official series description, “When a beloved varsity quarterback disappears during the ‘Satanic Panic’ of the late 1980s, a struggling high school heavy metal band of outcasts realize they can capitalize on the town’s sudden interest in the occult by building a reputation as a Satanic metal band, until a bizarre series of murders, kidnappings, and reported ‘supernatural activity’ triggers a leather-studded witch hunt that leads directly back to them.”

Dylan Campbell (Anthony), Jordy (Aurelia), and Spud (Curtis) are a trio of outcasts who use their town’s Satanic Panic to their advantage by rebranding their heavy metal band Dethkrunch into a Satanic metal group, only to find themselves caught in the middle of a witch hunt. Faith (Hahn) is a sheltered teenage girl whose life is forever changed by a shocking, traumatic crime.

Camp will play Tracy Whitehead, a crusading Midwestern mother who has been the laughing stock of her community for years due to her extreme religious beliefs, but after a string of occult crimes and disturbances, she becomes a dangerous and unlikely leader of her small town.

Matthew Scott Kane and David Goodman serve as writers and executive producers. John Francis Daley, Jonathan Goldstein, Chris Bender and Jake Weiner will also executive produce, with Bender and Weiner doing so via Good Fear Content. Scott Stoops will be supervising producer for Good Fear. Jordan Vogt-Roberts is set to direct and executive produce the first episode. The series is produced by UCP.

(Pictured, from left to right: Anna Camp, Chiara Aurelia, Kezii Curtis, Nikki Hahn, Emjay Anthony)