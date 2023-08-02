Anime Takes Four Top Places in Netflix Weekly Global Chart Dominated by Japan, Korea Series

Japanese anime series took four of the top ten places in streaming service Netflix’s latest global chart of non-English-language shows. The top title of the week July 24-30 was Brazilian teen crime drama series “Sintonia,” in its fourth season.



Japanese animation series have long been key audience drivers in Japan and other parts of Asia. But their popularity – last year animated films filled four of the top five places at the Japanese theatrical box office – and their reach have been significantly expanded in the era of multi-territory streaming.



“Baki Hanma: Season 2” made its debut in the Netflix weekly chart in second place, with 6 million views worldwide and some 33 million hours watched. The streamer said that the action-crime series appeared in the top ten rankings of 80 countries. Adapted from a popular manga (comic book), the animated seroes is already headed for a third season.



“My Happy Marriage” placed sixth in its third week in the chart, with 2.7 million views and 4.3 million viewing hours. “Zom 100: Bucket List of the Dead” ranked ninth in its third week of release, with 1.8 million views and 2.1 million hours watched. Tenth placed was “Jujutsu Kaisen: Season 2” with 1.6 million views and 2.6 million hours consumed.



The consistent chart position for the “Zom 100” anime points to anticipation of the Netflix Japan live-action film of the same title that launches on Thursday.



Asian live-action content also took three other positions in the latest weekly chart.



Korean romantic comedy series “King the Land,” in its seventh week of release, slipped to third place with 4 million views. New release army action series “D.P. Season 2,” from Korea, debuted in fifth place with especially strong performances around Asia.



Japanese mystery drama “Burn the House Down” took eighth place with 2 million views and 12.8 million hours watched. It was in the top ten lists of 25 countries, 11 of which were in Latin America.