‘Animal Control’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

“Animal Control” has been renewed for Season 2 at Fox, Variety has learned.

The renewal comes as little surprise, given the fact that the show is Fox’s first wholly owned live-action comedy. Per Fox, the show’s premiere was the network’s most streamed scripted debut ever, drawing an estimated 4.5 million viewers across all platforms in its first three days of availability.

As the name suggests, the series centers on a group of animal control workers. The cast is led by Joel McHale, who stars alongside Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Alvina August, Kelli Ogmundson, and Gerry Dee.

“We are thrilled our viewers have responded to ‘Animal Control’ as much as we did,” said Michael Thorn, president of scripted programming for Fox Entertainment. “The incredibly talented ensemble cast, led by Joel McHale, along with our creative team, Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling and Tad Quill – not to mention a menagerie of wild animal method actors — have delivered a hilarious series that is sharp, witty, and warm, week after week.”

“Animal Control” hails from writers and executive producers Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, and Dan Sterling. All three executive produce along with Tad Quill and McHale. Fox Entertainment Studios produces the series.

Fox opted not to order any pilots this year, but instead has given out straight-to-series orders to a number of projects. Those include the live-action shows “Doc” and “Rescue: Hi-Surf,” as well as the animated shows “Krapopolis,” “Grimsburg,” and “Universal Basic Guys/The Hoagie Bros.” “Krapopolis” has already been renewed through Season 3, while “Grimsburg” has already been renewed for Season 2.

Most recently, the network canceled the drama series “Fantasy Island” and the multi-cam comedy “Call Me Kat.” Fox also canceled “9-1-1,” with that show moving over to ABC for its seventh season, while renewing “9-1-1: Lone Star.”