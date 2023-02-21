‘Animal Control‘ Becomes Fox’s Most-Streamed Scripted Debut in Delayed Viewing

After its Feb. 16 premiere, Fox’s latest comedy “Animal Control” has become the network’s most-streamed scripted debut.

Per Fox, “Animal Control” earned 4.5 million total multi-platform viewers in its first three days of availability — an increase of 114% from live + same day figures. On Hulu and Fox Now, the live-action comedy recorded 1.3 million streaming viewers.

On linear, the comedy delivered a 0.31 rating in the key adults 18-49 demograhic after it premiered on Feb. 16 to an audience of approximately 2 million total viewers.

The feat makes the series Fox’s most-streamed live-action comedy ever, besting the 2015 premiere of “Last Man on Earth” (1.22 million), and pushing it to become Fox’s most watched comedy telecast since the 2021 “Last Man Standing” finale excluding post-NFL telecasts. The telecast scored a 0.5 rating among the adults 18-49 key demographic.

Starring Joel McHale, “Animal Control” is a workplace comedy following a group of local Animal Control workers. With McHale leading the team as Frank, an oddball Animal Control officer whose past efforts to expose the corruption in his former police department land him in his current gig. Though he’s cynical and bad-tempered, he surprisingly handles animals very well.

McHale is joined among the cast by Michael Rowland, Vella Lovell, Ravi Patel, Grace Palmer, Alvina August, Kelli Ogmundson, and Gerry Dee.

In addition to starring McHale executive produces alongside Bob Fisher (“Wedding Crashers,” “The Moodys”), Rob Greenberg (“Frasier,” “How I Met Your Mother”), Dan Sterling (“The Interview,” “The Office,” “King of the Hill”), and Tad Quill (“Scrubs,” “The Moodys”). “Animal Control” is produced by Fox Entertainment Studios.