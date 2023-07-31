‘Euphoria’ Creator Sam Levinson, Co-Star Javon Walton Remember Angus Cloud: ‘Too Special, Too Talented and Way Too Young to Leave Us’

“Euphoria” creator Sam Levinson and various cast members of the HBO series are paying tribute to Angus Cloud. The actor died on Monday in Oakland, Calif.

“There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon,” wrote Levinson, who has directed almost every episode of “Euphoria.” “He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family.”

On “Euphoria,” Cloud portrayed Fez, a drug dealer with a soft side facing the dangers of his town’s seedy underbelly. A fan-favorite cast member, Cloud starred in the series alongside Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Maude Apatow and many more. Discovered by the show’s casting department while working in a restaurant in New York, “Euphoria” marked the start of Cloud’s acting career, which continued with the 2021 feature “North Hollywood” and the upcoming Alex Wolff-led drama “The Line.”

Javon “Wanna” Walton, who played Cloud’s on-screen little brother Ashtray on “Euphoria,” shared a post to Instagram remembering his co-star.

The official “Euphoria” account sent out a tweet Monday remembering Cloud: “He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family.”

We are incredibly saddened to learn of the passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved part of the HBO and Euphoria family. We extend our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/PLqkz5Rshc — euphoria (@euphoriaHBO) July 31, 2023

Musician Questlove remembered Cloud in an Instagram post, writing, “Fez was the spiritual center of Euphoria and definitely my fav character on the show.”

Actor and singer Rachel Zegler also made a statement about Cloud’s death.

please remember how loved you are.

this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise.

there are reasons to stick around.

and this world needs you.

oh, angus. we celebrate you. — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) July 31, 2023

Musician Kid Cudi shared a tribute in memory of the actor, calling him “one of the realest dudes in this business.”

This hurts man. One of the realest dudes in this business. Fuck https://t.co/MMckGXu0P6 — The Chosen One (@KiDCuDi) July 31, 2023

Kerry Washington shared a sentimental tribute to Cloud.