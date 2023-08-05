Angus Cloud’s ‘Last Day Was a Joyful One,’ Shares Actor’s Mother

Lisa Cloud, the mother of Angus Cloud, shared a statement on the actor’s passing on social media Friday evening, recalling how he was spending his time before his sudden death on Monday at the age of 25.

Writing on Facebook, Lisa Cloud also acknowledged Angus’ grief following the recent death of his father, Conor Hickey.

“Friends, I want you all to know I appreciate your love for my family at this shattered time,” she wrote. “I also want you to know that although my son was in deep grief about his father’s untimely death from mesothelioma, his last day was a joyful one.”

Lisa Cloud shared that she does not believe that her son’s death was a suicide. On Monday at approximately 11:30 a.m., the Oakland Fire Dept. responded to a medical emergency and immediately declared the patient “already deceased.” An official cause of death has yet to be determined, with the Oakland Police Dept. confirming that the situation remains an “active death investigation.”

“He was reorganizing his room and placing items around the house with intent to stay awhile in the home he loved. He spoke of his intent to help provide for his sisters at college, and also help his mom emotionally and financially. He did not intend to end his life,” Lisa Cloud continued. “When we hugged goodnight we said how much we loved each other and he said he would see me in the morning. I don’t know if or what he may have put in his body after that. I only know that he put his head on the desk where he was working on art project’s, fell asleep and didn’t wake up. We may find out that he overdosed accidentally and tragically, but it’s abundantly clear that he did not intend to check out of this world.”

Angus’ talent was remembered by his mother, who continued by praising her son’s performance in “Euphoria.” She also recalled her son’s life-threatening head injury, which he suffered as a teenager in 2013.

“His struggles were real. He gave and received so much love and support to and from his tribe. His work in ‘Euphoria’ became a lightning rod for his generation and opened up a conversation about compassion, loyalty, acceptance and love,” she continued. “His head injury 10 years ago miraculously didn’t result in death as it almost always does. He was given 10 bonus years and filled them with creativity and love. Social media posts have suggested his death was intentional. I want you to know that is not the case. To honor his memory, please make random acts of kindness part of your daily life. Bless your hearts.”

Zendaya, who worked alongside Cloud on “Euphoria,” remembered the actor for the “boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us.”

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement on Monday afternoon. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”