Angus Cloud’s Mom Shares His First Casting Tapes, Which Led to ‘Euphoria’ Role: ‘It Really Captures My Son’s Extraordinary Spirit’

Lisa Cloud, the mother of late “Euphoria” actor Angus Cloud, recently shared to Facebook a link to her son’s first casting tapes, which helped nab him a formal audition for the role of Fezco “Fez” O’Neill on the Emmy-winning HBO drama (via Rolling Stone). Angus was just 19-year-old when he was discovered on the street and offered a chance to enter the “Euphoria” audition process.

“This was just sent to me by Jennifer Venditti, who scouted Angus in Brooklyn,” Lisa Cloud wrote on Facebook. “It’s his first tape. After this was seen by the creators of ‘Euphoria,’ he was asked to read for Fezco. It really captures my son’s extraordinary spirit.”

Fans of the late actor can watch his casting tapes here.

In the videos, the then-unknown Angus Cloud is asked a series of questions about his life, such as how he would describe himself to a stranger. “Probably goofy,” he responds. “I just kinda do whatever is in front of you. Try to take full advantage of — I don’t know how to explain it, but we call it ‘peppin.’ It’s just when you engage in any random, spontaneous activity. We’ll just leave out the house and find a whole lot of fun stuff to do that normal people would not.”

Angus goes on to share stories about him and his friends sneaking into places because they did not have money. One such place was the San Francisco zoo, where the group “ended up in the cage with the fucking kangaroos, like the mini-kangaroos!”

“In the Oakland Zoo, I jumped into the warthog one! That shit was really sketchy,” Angus adds.

“I try to shut off my feelings to other people because I don’t want to get caught in my feelings, because it’s so much to carry,” he later says. “But you’ve gotta take the good with the bad. I realized, even though I try to remain distant and cut off my feelings, you can’t help love. If that shit comes, you not going to be able to say, ‘No.’”

When asked about the best part of his life, Angus responds: “Shit, it’s the freedom, and… I don’t know. Just the love that I have to give and receive. Everywhere, surrounded by it. Just blessed to be alive.”

Angus Cloud died July 31 in Oakland, California at the age of 25. His cause of death has not yet been announced.

“It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today,” Cloud’s family said in a statement. “As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways…Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Lisa Cloud previously shared on Facebook that she does not believe that her son’s death was a suicide.