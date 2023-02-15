Andy Samberg’s ‘Digman!’ Adds Maya Rudolph, Daniel Radcliffe, Jane Lynch and More to Guest Voice Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

“Digman!,” Andy Samberg’s first written and produced project, is building out its voice cast with guest stars including Maya Rudolph, Daniel Radcliffe, Jane Lynch and more. The adult animated series, for which you can see an exclusive teaser below, premieres March 22 on Comedy Central.

Also joining “Digman!” are Edgar Wright, Kyle Mooney, Cole Escola, Jane Lynch, Lauren Lapkus, Paul Rust, Joe Lo Truglio, Marc Evan Jackson, Harvey Guillén, Claudia O’Doherty, Kerri Kenney, Clancy Brown, Rachel Kaly, Andy Daly, Lennon Parham, Carl Tart and Kirby Howell-Baptiste.

“Digman!” is set in a world where archaeologists are celebrities, with Samberg voicing protagonist Rip Digman. Other previously announced stars include Mitra Jouhari (“Three Busy Debras”), Tim Robinson (“I Think You Should Leave”), Dale Soules (“Orange Is The New Black”), Guz Khan (“Our Flag Means Death”), Melissa Fumero (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”) and Tim Meadows (“The Goldbergs”).

Samberg co-created “Digman!” with Neil Campbell. CBS Studios produces the series with Ali Bell and The Lonely Island’s Party Over Here. Titmouse is executive producing the series with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio and Ben Kalina.

Samberg’s credits include “Palm Springs,” “Saturday Night Live” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Campell also worked on “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” as a writer and producer, along with “Comedy Bang! Bang!” and “Rob and Big.” Adding to the “Brooklyn Nine-Nine” reunion is Fumero, who starred opposite Samberg in the series, and Meadows, who guest starred in several episodes.

Other adult animated series in the works at Comedy Central include “Everybody Still Hates Chris,” a reimagining of the Tyler James Williams-led series created by Chris Rock, and “Jodie,” a spinoff of MTV’s “Daria.”