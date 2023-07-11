Andy Kaufman Estate Authorizes New Doc From David Letterman, Campfire Studios, Dwayne Johnson, Fifth Season

Filmmaker Clay Tweel (“Gleason,” “Finder’s Keepers”) has signed on to direct a new documentary based on the life of comedian Andy Kaufman. Produced by Ross Dinerstein’s Campfire Studios, Dwayne Johnson and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Productions, David Letterman’s Worldwide Pants Incorporated and Fifth Season, the film reps the first doc authorized by the Kaufman estate.

Fifth Season (“Being Mary Tyler Moore”) is fully financing the project, which will be overseen by Mary Lisio, executive vice president of non-scripted and documentary, and produced in partnership with the Andy Kaufman estate.

“I’ve always loved Andy because he was able to elicit such emotional reactions to his performances by using both the poignant and the absurd to keep his audience off balance. I hope we can honor his legacy in that way with our film,” Tweel said.

The film’s producers have access to Kaufman’s family, as well as archives and private recordings from the Kaufman Estate, as well as Kaufman-related archival material from the estate of the stand-up’s longtime manager, George Shapiro.

“Tweel’s documentary will investigate the origins of Kaufman’s unparalleled creative choices and his personal definition of ‘funny,’ aiming to demystify the human being behind the act – featuring insight from his closest family, friends and collaborators,” according to a press release announcing the project.

Kaufman was known for his unique on-stage presence as a performance artist as well as playing Latka Gravas on “Taxi.” He appeared regularly on “Saturday Night Live” and on “Late Night with David Letterman.”

“My uncle Andy was a comic genius who continues to inspire artists around the world,” said Tyler Kaufman in a statement. “There has never been anyone like him and there never will be. He delighted and provoked, and was just as comfortable creating anger and confusion as laughter. He made indelible impressions. His work is as vibrant today as ever, and we’re thrilled to join this filmmaking team in bringing viewers a very intimate and comprehensive look into his life and career.”

From Seven Bucks Productions, Campfire Studios and Worldwide Pants, the doc will be produced by Dwayne Johnson, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz, Ross M. Dinerstein and Shannon Riggs will produce. David Letterman, Tom Keaney, Tyler Kaufman, Clay Tweel, Tommy Avallone, Ross Girard and Rebecca Evans are executive producers.

“Like many, I’m infinitely fascinated by Andy’s approach to comedy and to ‘showbusiness,’ in general,” said Dinerstein. “He’s influenced generations of comics, but there will never be another performer like him. Working with the Kaufman Estate and this particular production group, we feel well-equipped to shed light on Andy’s life, career and genius.”

Seven Bucks Productions, Tweel and the Andy Kaufman Estate are repped by WME. Campfire Studios and Tommy Avallone are repped by UTA.