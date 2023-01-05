Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest Kill Feud Rumors After More New Year’s Eve Drama: ‘We Are Not’ Fighting

The rumors aren’t true: Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest are not feuding. Cohen was a guest on the Jan. 5 episode of Seacrest’s “On Air” radio show, and the two television hosts put an end to the ongoing rumor that they hate each other.

“I didn’t know where we stood, Ryan!” Cohen said. “I got to tell you something, I like watching people fight. I don’t like fighting with people.”

Seacrest added, “Well we’re not [fighting], that’s the funny thing, that we are not.”

The alleged feud started last New Year’s Eve when Andy Cohen drunkenly dissed Ryan Seacrest and ABC’s “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” while on air. Cohen was hosting CNN’s New Year’s Eve telecast and addressed the ABC broadcast as “Ryan Seacrest’s group of losers that are performing behind us.” Cohen expressed regret over the diss a few days later, saying, “The only thing that I regret saying is that I slammed the ABC broadcast and I really like Ryan Seacrest and he’s a great guy. And I really regret saying that, and I was just stupid and drunk and feeling it.”

Almost a year after Cohen’s diss, CNN announced it was prohibiting its New Year’s Eve hosts from drinking while on the air. The ban prompted Seacrest to finally weigh in on Cohen’s jab just ahead of the 2022-23 broadcasts. Seacrest told Entertainment Weekly that it was “probably a good idea” that CNN was cutting back on alcohol and that he does not “advocate drinking when one is on the air.”

While it seemed like Cohen and Seacrest had moved on from any bad blood over the diss, an alleged feud between the two was revived on social media after Seacrest said on “Live! with Kelly and Ryan” following this year’s New Year’s Eve broadcasts that Cohen ignored his attempt to say hello. Seacrest said Cohen gave him the cold shoulder and “did not turn around” to address him even though Cohen’s co-host Anderson Cooper did say hello.

Cohen then used his “Andy Cohen Live” podcast to downplay the incident, saying, “I didn’t see Anderson turn around and wave. Usually what Anderson will do…usually if he’s waving at Ryan, he’ll say to me, ‘Hey, there’s Ryan.’ You know what I mean? And then I’ll turn around and wave, or I’ll say, ‘There’s Ryan,’ but he didn’t do that. Should I call him and yell at him about it?”

The alleged feud was officially squashed when Cohen and Seacrest came together on the latter’s Jan. 5 radio show. Seacrest stressed, “[Andy] and I have known each other for a long time, and we have been friends for years now. We are both in Time Square together, really doing the same job for hours and hours, and we talk about it leading up to it.”

Listen to Cohen’s appearance on Seacrest’s “On Air” radio show below.