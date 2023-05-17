‘And Just Like That’ Season 2 Sets June Premiere Date at HBO Max

“And Just Like That” Season 2 has set its official premiere date at HBO Max (soon to be renamed Max).

The second season of the “Sex and the City” followup will bow on June 22. The announcement was made at the Warner Bros. Discovery upfront presentation at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

It had previously been reported that the show would return in June but no solid date had been set.

In the show’s first season, overseen by executive producer Michael Patrick King, the worlds of Carrie, Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) expanded when new characters played by Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury, Karen Pittman and Sara Ramírez were added to the ensemble. John Corbett will also appear in Season 2, reprising the role of Aidan.

In addition to King, “And Just Like That” is also executive produced by John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, Elisa Zuritsky, Parker, Davis and Nixon. Its writers include King, Samantha Irby, Susan Fales-Hill, Lucas Froehlich, Rachel Palmer, Rottenberg and Zuritsky. Directors included King, Nixon, Ry Russo-Young and Rottenberg. The original series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star, which was based on the book of the same name by Candace Bushnell.

The reaction to Season 1 of “And Just Like That” was divided, with some die-hard “Sex and the City” fans wholly enjoying its resurrection, while others slammed it: The character of Che especially bore the weight of fan criticism, which Ramírez addressed in a cover story for Variety‘s Pride issue last year.