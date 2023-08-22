‘And Just Like That’ Renewed for Season 3 at Max

“And Just Like That” has been renewed for Season 3 at Max.

The news comes just ahead of the Season 2 finale, which is set to debut on Max on Aug. 24. The second season originally premiered on June 22.

“We are thrilled to spend more time in the ‘Sex And The City’ universe telling new stories about the lives of these relatable and aspirational characters played by these amazing actors,” said executive producer and showrunner Michael Patrick King. ‘And Just Like That…’ here comes season three.”

The series reunites Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis as they reprise their roles from “Sex and the City.” The new season also saw the return of John Corbett as Aidan. The Season 2 cast also includes Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler, Christopher Jackson, Niall Cunningham, Cathy Ang, and Alexa Swinton. Original series cast member Kim Cattrall is set to appear in a cameo in the series finale.

“We are delighted to share that since the launch of season two, ‘And Just Like That…’ ranks as the #1 Max Original overall, and is the most-watched returning Max Original to date,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content for Max. “As we approach the highly anticipated season finale on Thursday, we raise our cosmos to Michael Patrick King and his magnificent team of writers, producers, cast and crew who continue to charm us, 25 years later, with dynamic friendships and engaging stories. We cannot wait for audiences to see where season three will take our favorite New Yorkers.”

King developed the series in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. Parker, Davis, and Nixon also executive produce. John Melfi, Julie Rottenberg, and Elisa Zuritsky are also executive producers on the series. The HBO series “Sex and the City” was created by Darren Star and based on the book “Sex and the City” by Candace Bushnell.