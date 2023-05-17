‘Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact’ Sets June Premiere on Netflix (EXCLUSIVE)

Amy Schumer’s new stand-up special “Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” will premiere June 13 on Netflix, the streamer announced Wednesday. The show, which was self-directed by Schumer, marks the comedian’s third special on Netflix following “The Leather Special” in 2017 and “Growing” in 2019.

“Emergency Contact” might be a reference to Schumer’s 2022 Saturday Night Live opening monolgue, where she made the joke, “It’s awkward having sex with your spouse. It is. Because, like, that’s your family. I have Thanksgiving with you. I lay out your sweaters. I can’t go down on you. You’re my emergency contact, for Christ’s sake.”

In 2022, the 41-year-old hosted the Netflix special “Amy Schumer Presents: Parental Advisory,” which featured comedians Chris DiStefano and Rachel Feinstein, amongst others.

Schumer’s recent credits include the Hulu series “Life & Beth,” as well as a guest stint as herself on “Only Murders in the Building.” She co-hosted the 2022 Oscars — yes, the year of the slap — and last year brought back her sketch comedy “Inside Amy Schumer” for one more season. Schumer’s film credits include “Bros,” “I Feel Pretty,” “Thank You for Your Service” and “Trainwreck.”

Schumer won an Emmy in 2015 for outstanding variety sketch series, for “Inside Amy Schumer,” and also won a Writers Guild Award in 2016 for the show. She’s been nominated for a Golden Globe, two Grammys and a Tony (for best actress in a play, via 2017’s “Meteor Shower”). Schumer has also won several Television Critics Association awards.

“Amy Schumer: Emergency Contact” was shot at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles.