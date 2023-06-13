Amy Schumer’s Netflix Special Includes Alec Baldwin ‘Rust’ Shooting Joke After the Oscars Wouldn’t Let Her Make One

Comedian Amy Schumer sets her sights on Alec Baldwin and the tragic “Rust” shooting in her new Netflix comedy special, “Emergency Contact.” The set, which was taped during her Dec. 10 shows at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles, debuted on the platform on June 13.

Late in the show, Schumer discusses Baldwin’s wife Hilaria, an yoga influencer who has implied Spanish heritage even though she was born in Boston to a family that liked to vacation in Spain.

“Hilaria from España is actually Hillary from Boston,” Schumer said. “This woman is in no way Spanish — her parents are not from Spain, no one in her life is from Spain.”

Continuing to say that “I’m not trying to bully a sociopath — I have a point,” Schumer reveals why she believes the key to marriage is to “find someone who can stand you”:

“So here’s my point,” she said. “My point is that all evidence points to this woman, since she met her husband, has straight-up pretended to be from Spain, and her husband shot someone. Now stay with me, stay with me… my point is that neither of them give a fuck.”

Schumer, who co-hosted the 2022 Oscars with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, said she was not allowed to make a joke about the “Rust” shooting during the awards show.

“I want to preface these Oscar jokes by saying that my lawyer said not to say these,” Schumer said during a stand-up show the week following the ceremony. “Don’t tell anybody and don’t get mad at me. ’Don’t Look Up’ is the name of a movie? More like don’t look down the barrel of Alec Baldwin’s shotgun.”

Baldwin finished filming “Rust” in May, more than a year and a half following the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins following a live round discharge from a prop gun that the actor was holding.