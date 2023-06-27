‘Among Us’ Animated Series in the Works at CBS Studios From ‘Infinity Train’ Creator Owen Dennis (EXCLUSIVE)

An “Among Us” animated series is in the works at CBS Studios, Variety has learned exclusively.

The studio, via CBS Eye Animation Productions, has partnered with Innersloth, the independent game studio behind “Among Us,” to develop the series. Owen Dennis will serve as creator and executive producer on the project under his overall deal with CBS Studios.

Per the official logline, the series is based on the premise of the game, namely, “Members of your crew have been replaced by an alien shapeshifter intent on causing confusion, sabotaging the ship, and killing everyone. Root out the ‘Impostor’ or fall victim to its murderous designs.”

Titmouse (“Big Mouth,” “Star Trek: Lower Decks”) will serve as the animation studio for the series. Along with Dennis, Forest Willard, Marcus Bromander, and Carl Neisser of Innersloth will also executive produce along with Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski, Antonio Canobbio, and Ben Kalina of Titmouse. No network or streamer is currently attached, but those conversations are said to be ongoing. CBS Eye Animation Productions produces in association with Innersloth. The show is covered by The Animation Guild rather than the WGA.

“Among Us” first launched in 2018 but saw a massive spike in popularity in 2020. In October of that year, it was number one on Google Play in 66 countries and in the top 100 in every country except for two. It was also number one in iOS in 55 countries. During Q4 2020, the game had nearly 500 million monthly active users, more than 4 billion views on YouTube, and more than 1.22 billion viewing sessions on Twitch.

Dennis is best known for creating the Cartoon Network/Max series “Infinity Train.” The pilot for the show originally debuted on Cartoon Network’s YouTube channel in 2016, with the first full season airing on the network in 2019. A second season followed in 2020 before the show moved to Max (then HBO Max) for Seasons 3 and 4 in 2020 and 2021. A series of ten shorts called “The Train Documentaries” was released in 2019. Prior to “Infinity Train,” Dennis worked on the popular Cartoon Network series “Regular Show” as a writer and storyboard artist.

Dennis is repped by UTA, Industry Entertainment, and Yorn Levine Barnes. Innersloth is repped by Big Pigeon for film and TV.





