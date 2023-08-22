‘America’s Funniest Home Video’ Expands Online Presence Under New Deal Between Vin DiBona Prods. Owner V10 Entertainment and Shorthand Studios (EXCLUSIVE)

V10 Entertainment, which recently acquired “America’s Funniest Home Videos” creator and producer Vin Di Bona Productions, has partnered with Shorthand Studios to expand the hit series’ online presence. Under the deal, Shorthand will go through the show’s 30-year-old library to upload more than 1,000 hours of additional videos on YouTube and Facebook.

Shorthand Studios, a digital production and distribution company owned by Underscore Talent, will develop, produce, and upload over 400 videos per month as the distributor for Vin Di Bona Productions’ creative assets. In addition to “America’s Funniest Home Videos,” Shorthand will also post videos that fall under their other Vin DiBona Prods./V10 Entertainment brands: Peachy, All the Babies, Kids Say and Kyoot. Fans can watch the comedic videos featuring families, kids, pets and more by following the Facebook channels @AFV, @Kids Say, @All the Babies and @Peachy; on YouTube they can look to @AFV, @Kyoot and @Peachy.

Shawn Kallet was recently hired as head of revenue and partnerships for V10 Entertainment and will oversee this partnership in his new role.

“Shorthand Studios’ best-in-class channel management team allows us to quickly scale our creative strategy across all of our brands on YouTube and Facebook,” Kallet said in a statement. “After optimizing our channels and doubling production efforts, we’re sharing more laughs with fans in videos, live streams, Reels, and Shorts than ever before. We’re excited to develop new original formats on YouTube and Facebook with creator talent that introduces our many brands to a new generation of fans.”

In this new partnership, the companies are also working on developing streaming and linear television projects featuring creators from Underscore Talent’s roster.