Dusty Rhodes’ Son Gets Raw in Peacock’s ‘American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes’ Trailer (TV News Roundup) 

Peacock has set a July 31 premiere date for its latest docuseries, “American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes.” The streamer announced the date for the new series, which spotlights the son of WWE Hall of Famer Dusty Rhodes, on Monday.

Growing up under the legendary wrestling icon, Cody Rhodes infamously made a name for himself as the “American Nightmare” when he decided to leave the WWE. (The name was meant to be a counter to his father, known as “The American Dream.”) The new documentary will track his own journey leaving the organization, his eventual return to WrestleMania and his journey chasing the WWE championship – a feat his father, Dusty, never accomplished.

“Through never-before-seen footage and unprecedented access, this Peacock Original illustrates the transformation of a man who is blazing a new trail in sports entertainment,” reads the official logline.

“American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes” is directed by Matt Braine with Vincent K. McMahon, Kevin Dunn, Chris Kaiser, Chris Chambers, Ben Houser and Cody Rhodes executive producing. Stephen Amell joins as narrator.

PROGRAMMING

ABC has shifted its summer programming schedule with “The Bachelorette” now airing Mondays at 8 p.m. ET, followed by “Claim to Fame” at 10:01 p.m. The move essentially swaps the broadcast order for the night, as “Claim to Fame” previously kicked off Mondays into “The Bachelorette.” These tweaks are set to go into effect on July 24, the network announced Monday.

“The Bachelorette” will sport a three-hour season finale on Monday, August 21 beginning at 8 p.m. while “Claim to Fame” closes its season out on Monday, August 28 at 8 p.m. with a two-hour episode.

Additionally, on July 27, “The Prank Panel” will debut on its new night and time of Thursdays at 9 p.m. following “Generation Gap,” which maintains its regular timeslot. (“The Prank Panel” previously aired Sundays at 8 p.m., but will now take over for “The Chase,” which airs its season finale on Thursday, June 20.)

With “The Prank Panel” shifting to Thursday, “Celebrity Family Feud” slips into a new air time of 8 p.m. on Sundays, with “The $100,000 Pyramid” moving from 10 p.m. to 9 p.m.

EVENTS

Women Of Wrestling is heading to San Diego Comic-Con with owner Jeanie Buss and two personalities, Kandi Krush and Genesis. Buss, Krush and Genesis are set to sign autographs on Saturday, July 22 from 1 to 2 p.m. PT at Headlocked Comics booth #1901. “WOW — Women of Wrestling” airs in syndication, as well as Pluto TV’s Fight Channel and on Vice TV. Buss and David McLane own the brand, which returns for a second season this fall and is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.