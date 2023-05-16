‘American Idol,’ ‘The Bachelor,’ ‘The Conners’ Among 9 Shows Renewed at ABC

“The Conners,” “The Bachelor,” and “American Idol” have each been renewed at ABC. The shows join a list of nine total renewals including “America’s Funniest Home Videos” (season 34), “Bachelor in Paradise” (season 9), “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” (season 4), “Celebrity Jeopardy!” (season 2), “Not Dead Yet” (season 2), “Shark Tank” (season 15).

The news comes on the heels of several cancellations including “Big Sky,””Alaska Daily,” and “The Company You Keep” (the latter shows were axed after just one season). Announcements for “The Rookie: Feds,” and “Home Economics” will be revealed at a later date.

The “Conners” will return for a sixth season. The show’s Season 5 finale, which aired on May 3, scored a 0.45 rating among adults 18-49 and 3.6 million viewers during its 8 p.m. timeslot, ultimately defeating the series finale of “The Goldbergs,” which earned a 0.30 rating among the key demo and drew in 2.5 million total viewers as the show came to a close after 10 years on the network.

The series stars John Goodman as Dan Conner, Laurie Metcalf as Jackie Harris, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, Michael Fishman as D.J. Conner, Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner, and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

“The Conners” is executive produced by Tom Werner along with Gilbert, Bruce Helford, Dave Caplan, Bruce Rasmussen and Tony Hernandez. The series is produced by Werner Entertainment.

“Not Dead Yet” has been renewed for a second season at ABC.

Based on the book “Confessions of a 40-something F**k Up” by Alexandra Potter, “Not Dead Yet” follows Nell (Gina Rodriguez), “a broke and newly single self-described disaster, working to restart the life and career she left behind five years ago,” according to the show’s official synopsis. Rodriguez is joined among the cast by Hannah Simone as Sam, Lauren Ash as Lexi, Rick Glassman as Edward, Joshua Banday as Dennis and Angela Gibbs as Cricket.

The comedy debuted to solid figures with its Feb. premiere, opening to .4 rating in the key adults 18-49 demo. According to Nielsen’s fast national viewership data, the new series attracted 3.47 million total viewers for the half-hour broadcast.

Rodriguez also serves as an executive producer alongside creators Casey Johnson and David Windsor. Dean Holland and Wonderland Sound and Vision’s McG, Mary Viola and Corey Marsh executive produce as well. The series is produced by 20th Television.

On the unscripted side, “American Idol” will return for its seventh season on ABC and 22nd season overall.

The singing competition is ABC’s No. 1 series this season in total viewers and ranks as the No. 1 most social primetime entertainment series of 2023, generating 21.54 million total social interactions. The season six finale of “American Idol” airs Sunday, May 21.

“The Bachelor” has been renewed for Season 28 and is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Warner Horizon along with “Bachelor in Paradise,” which has been renewed for Season 9.

The celebrity game shows will be returning for their fourth and second seasons, respectively. Both shows are produced by Sony Pictures Television. Bellamie Blackstone executive produces “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune” while Michael Davies serves as executive producer on “Celebrity Jeopardy!”

“Shark Tank” has been renewed for season 15. The show is produced by MGM Television in association with Sony Pictures Television based on the Japanese “Dragons’ Den” format and created by Nippon Television Network Corporation. The season 14 finale of “Shark Tank” airs Friday, May 19.