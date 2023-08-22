Kim Kardashian Plays a Creepy, Pregnant Mother in Spider-Filled ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ Trailer

Mother alert: Kim Kardashian explores the horror of pregnancy in the first trailer for “American Horror Story: Delicate.”

Now entering its 12th season, FX, Brad Falchuk and Ryan Murphy’s beloved anthology series is known for its self-contained plot lines, from “Murder House” and “Asylum” to “Double Feature” and “Coven.” The upcoming season, titled “Delicate,” is based on Danielle Valentine’s thriller novel “Delicate Condition,” marking the first plot of “AHS” to originate from a book.

Kardashian, dressed in a campy, vampy, Elvira-like gown and black latex gloves, stars in the trailer alongside Emma Roberts and Cara Delevingne. Roberts is a seasoned “AHS” actor who previously appeared in “Coven,” “Freak Show,” “Cult,” “Apocalypse” and “1984.” Other cast members of Season 12 include Zachary Quinto, Annabelle Dexter-Jones, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Odessa A’zion, Billie Lourd, Julie White, Debra Monk and Denis O’Hare.

The story follows Anna Alcott (Roberts), an actor who finds her attempts at pregnancy sabotaged. Valentine, whose book was released on Aug. 1, calls the story “a body horror novel about pregnancy.”

“The ways that we describe pregnancy—delicate condition, bun in the oven, she’s in a family way—it’s so infantilizing for something that is among the most dangerous, life-changing experiences that a human being can go through,” said Valentine in an interview with Vanity Fair. Her book, which was optioned by Murphy in 2022, was recreated by Halleu Feifer, who also serves as a showrunner for “AHS” Season 12.

“American Horror Story: Delicate” Part 1 is set to premiere on Sept. 20.

Watch the trailer below.