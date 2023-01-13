‘American Born Chinese,’ ‘Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ Season 2 Among First-Looks Revealed by Disney+, Disney Channel, Nat Geo

Disney+, Disney Channel and National Geographic Content revealed first-looks and premiere dates for a number of their shows at the Television Critics Association winter press tour on Friday.

Among the shows featured during the day were “American Born Chinese” fpr Disney+, “A Small Light” for National Geographic and Disney+, and “Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur” for Disney Channel.

Check out the first-looks and premiere info below.

“Trafficked with Mariana van Zeller”–Season 2 Premieres Jan. 18 at 9/8c on National Geographic, Next Day on Hulu

“The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”–Season 2 Premieres With All Episodes Streaming on Feb. 1 on Disney+ (U.S. only, international to follow)

“Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur”–Premieres Friday, Feb. 10, on Disney Channel, With the First Six Episodes Streaming Wednesday, Feb. 15, on Disney+ (U.S. Only, International to Follow)

“A Small Light”–Premieres Spring 2023 on National Geographic and Disney+

“American Born Chinese”–Premieres Spring 2023 on Disney+

Disney

Disney

Disney

“Restaurants at the End of the World”–Premieres Tuesday, March 21, on National Geographic; All Episodes Begin Streaming Spring 2023 on Disney+

“Prom Pact”–Premieres Thursday, March 30, at 8:00 p.m. EST/PST on Disney Channel; Next Day on Disney+ (U.S. only, international to follow)

PROM PACT (Disney/Kailey Schwerman) PEYTON ELIZABETH LEE Disney

Disney

Disney

Disney

“The Crossover”–Premieres Tuesday, April 4, on Disney Channel and Wednesday, April 5, on Disney+ (U.S. only, international to follow)

“Secrets of the Elephants”–Premieres Friday, April 21, on National Geographic, Next Day on Disney+ (U.S. only, international to follow)

“Extraordinary Birder with Christian Cooper”–Premieres Saturday, June 17, on Nat Geo Wild, Summer 2023 on Disney+

“Never Say Never with Jeff Jenkins”–Premieres Sunday, July 9, on National Geographic, Summer 2023 on Disney+

(Pictured: Michelle Yeoh in “American Born Chinese”)