‘American Auto’ Canceled at NBC After Two Seasons

“American Auto” has been canceled after two seasons on NBC.

Created by Justin Spitzer, “American Auto” was a workplace comedy following the executives of Detroit-based Payne Motors as they struggle to adapt to the changing times, all the while being led by the company’s first female CEO, Katherine Hastings (Ana Gasteyer).

Along with Gasteyer, the cast included Harriet Dyer as Sadie Ryan, Jon Barinholtz as Wesley Payne, Humphrey Ker as Elliot Chisholm, Michael B. Washington as Cyrus Knight, Tye White as Jack Fortin and X Mayo as Dori Ovens.

Season 2 was averaging 2.3 million total viewers and a 0.3 rating among adults 18-49 according to Nielsen’s Live + 7 data from late April.

Spitzer is best known as the creator of “Superstore,” which starred America Ferrera and ran on NBC for six seasons from 2015 to 2021. His other writing credits include “The Office,” “Scrubs” and “Mulaney.”

He is also behind “St. Denis Medical,” which NBC ordered as a pilot in February and greenlit earlier this month. The project will be a mockumentary following an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity. Allison Tolman will star, as exclusively reported by Variety, alongside David Alan Grier, Josh Lawson, Mekki Leeper and Kahyun Kim. Spitzer executive produces with “American Auto” writer-producer Eric Ledgin and producer Simon Heuer.

Along with Spitzer, Ledgin and Heuer, executive producers on “American Auto” included Jeff Blitz, Aaron Kaplan and Dana Honor. Universal Television, where Spitzer is under an overall deal, was the studio.