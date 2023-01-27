BET and CBS News Set Premiere Date for Original News Series ‘America in Black’

BET and CBS News have announced a new original primetime series, “America in Black,” which will focus its programming on the people, issues and stories that matter to Black America.

“America in Black” will premiere on Feb. 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT, followed by new episodes released on a monthly basis.

The upcoming news series will air one-hour episodes featuring award-winning CBS and BET journalists — including Gayle King, James Brown, Ed Gordon, Michelle Miller, Jericka Duncan, Vladimir Duthiers, Marc Lamont Hill, Wesley Lowery, Errol Barnett, Danya Bacchus, Skyler Henry and more.

“America in Black” will elevate the issues, stories and people impacting Black America through its unique coverage of stories that go beyond the headlines, and the inclusion of interviews and profiles of celebrities throughout the series.

“‘America In Black’ provides unique opportunities to address timely issues affecting our community most, from the censorship of Black history in schools to the use of rap lyrics in criminal proceedings,” said Connie Orlando, EVP of specials, music programming and music strategy.

“We will cover the complexity of the Black experience with compelling storytelling that has always been the hallmark of CBS News. The monthly newsmagazine format allows us the ability to report in depth on important stories that shape the culture of Black America,” added Alvin Patrick, executive producer of CBS News streaming originals and race and culture.

“America in Black” is executive produced by CBS News’ Alvin Patrick and BET’s Jason Samuels. The series will be available across BET, BET HER, VH1, BET+ and the CBS News Streaming Network.