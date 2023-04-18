AMC to Develop Talamasca Series Set in Anne Rice Universe

AMC is developing a third series set in what they have dubbed the Anne Rice Immortal Universe, with the new show set to focus on the Talamasca.

Per the official description from AMC, the series “is set in the world of the Talamasca, a secretive organization featured in a number of Rice’s iconic novels that is devoted to studying the supernatural world and keeping mortals safe from its darkest elements.” John Lee Hancock will serve as writer and showrunner. His past credits include co-writing the films “The Blind Side” and “The Alamo” and directing films like “The Highwaymen” and “The Founder.”

The announcement was made by Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, during the AMC Networks upfront presentation in New York on Tuesday.

“The enthusiastic critical and fan reception to ‘Interview’ and ‘Mayfair’ is a great sign of what is yet to come in this immersive universe based on the works of Anne Rice,” said McDermott. “We’re excited to be in active development of the next installment in this growing franchise, written and to be showrun by the incomparable John Lee Hancock. The Talamasca is one of the most intriguing elements of Rice’s works and a connective thread through so many of her stories, the standalone and crossover potential for this third series is immense.”

Should the project go forward, it would join fellow Anne Rice shows “Interview With the Vampire” and “Mayfair Witches” at AMC and AMC+. Both shows have been renewed for second seasons, with “Interview” in production in Prague and “Mayfair” to begin shooting in New Orleans later this year.

Variety exclusively reported that AMC had acquired the rights to Rice’s best-selling book series “The Vampire Chronicles” and “The Lives of the Mayfair Witches,” which encompass 18 titles in total. Mark Johnson oversees development on all Rice-related projects for AMC under his overall deal with AMC Studios.