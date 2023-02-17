AMC Networks Adds 700,000 Streaming Subscribers as ‘The Walking Dead’ Passes Baton to Anne Rice

AMC Networks reported its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings Friday, two days after naming Kristin Dolan, wife of the company’s owner, James Dolan, its new CEO.

The company says it ended 2022 with 11.8 million paid streaming subscribers across all of its targeted streamers: AMC+, Acorn TV, Shudder, Sundance Now, ALLBLK and HIDIVE. Those digital offerings are in addition to the company’s linear channels AMC, BBC America (a joint venture with BBC Studios), IFC, SundanceTV, WE tv and IFC Films. That’s a slight increase of 700,000 customers from the end of Q3, when AMC Networks reported it had reached 11.1 million subs.

Meanwhile, U.S. ad sales fell 12% in the quarter.

Click here to sign up for Variety’s free Strictly Business newsletter covering earnings, financial news, and more.

According to AMC Networks’ previously given guidance, the company anticipates getting halfway to its larger goal of having 20-25 million streaming subs in 2025 by the end of this year.

Wall Street forecast earnings per share (EPS) of $1.2 on $947.8 million in revenue, according to analyst consensus data provided by Refinitiv. On Friday, AMC Networks reported adjusted earnings per share of $2.52 on $965 million in revenue, a 20% year-over-year increase in revenue.

Without those favorable, one-time adjustments, the company took a loss of $6.11 per share, or a net loss of $264.7 million.

Free cash flow stood at $128 million at the end of the 2022.

“AMC Networks is focused on maximizing the value of our high-quality, popular content through optimized content monetization as we reduce costs and drive cash flow,” AMC Networks interim executive chairman James Dolan said in a statement accompanying the financials. “We believe this approach will position the company well to navigate current industry dynamics and enable us to generate long-term shareholder value.”

AMC Networks stock closed Thursday at $20.50 per share. The regular U.S. stock markets will reopen at 9:30 a.m. ET.

AMC Networks executives will host a conference call at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the quarter in greater detail.

More to come…