AMC Co-Heads of Scripted Emma Miller, Carrie Gillogly Move to Netflix

Emma Miller and Carrie Gillogly, the co-heads of scripted at AMC, have both departed the basic cabler for new roles at Netflix.

Miller has already joined the streaming giant as director of overall deals and series for U.S. and Canada. Gillogly is expected to soon begin at Netflix as director of drama series for U.S. and Canada. Miller reports to Nne Ebong, while Gillogly will report to Jinny Howe.

“Emma and Carrie are talented executives, great friends, and trusted colleagues who made meaningful contributions to our original programming group for many years,” and AMC spokesperson said in a statement. “We are their biggest fans and are rooting for them as they move on to pursue new opportunities.”

Miller and Gillogly were promoted to head up scripted programming at AMC back in 2020, with the two reporting to Ben Davis, executive vice president of scripted programming. Gillogly originally joined AMC in 2012, while Miller joined in 2014. Their time at the network included work on shows like “Fear the Walking Dead,” “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” and “Hell on Wheels for Miller, with Gillogly working on shows like “The Terror,” “Into the Badlands,” “The Son, and “Dispatches From Elsewhere.”

Davis continues to run the scripted group at AMC under Dan McDermott, the president of entertainment and AMC Studios. Their current slate includes multiple shows in the Anne Rice universe as well as multiple “Walking Dead” spinoffs and upcoming shows like “Orphan Black: Echoes,” “Parish,” “Monsieur Spade,” and the Apple TV+ series “Silo.”