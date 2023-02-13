Amber Ruffin Comedy ‘Non-Evil Twin’ Gets Pilot Order at NBC

“Non-Evil Twin,” a comedy written by and starring Amber Ruffin, has received a pilot order at NBC.

The multi-cam follows a woman who is forced to step in to her sister’s role as the leader of a Fortune 500 company despite knowing little about business and even less about the way her sister has been running the corporation.

Ruffin is best known for hosting “The Amber Ruffin Show,” a late-night talk show on Peacock that she created after years of writing and occasionally appearing on NBC’s “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Her other writing credits include “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” the 75th Tony Awards, the 76th Golden Globe Awards, the 66th Emmys and “Detroiters,” which she also acted in.

Ruffin is currently under an overall deal at Universal Television alongside Jenny Hagel via their production company, Straight to Cards. Writing “Non-Evil Twin” alongside Ruffin is Kenny Smith, who is known for serving as co-showrunner on ABC’s “Black-ish” and NBC’s “Kenan.” Smith is also under an overall deal at Universal Television.

Executive producers of the project include Ruffin, Hagel, Smith and Olivia Morris. Universal Television is the studio.

NBC is currently working on one other comedy pilot: “St. Denis Medical,” a mockumentary from “Superstore” and “American Auto” team Justin Spitzer, Eric Ledgin and Simon Heuer. The drama pilots in the works at NBC are “Murder by the Book” from “Good Girls” team Retta and Jenna Bans as well as “Wolf” from “Riverdale” team Michael Grassi and Greg Berlanti and starring Andy Serkis.