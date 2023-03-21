Amazon Orders ‘We Were Liars’ Series Adaptation From Julie Plec, Carina Adly MacKenzie

Amazon has ordered a series version of the E. Lockhart novel “We Were Liars” from Julie Plec and Carina Adly MacKenzie.

“We’ve been obsessed with this beloved story for years and for a while it seemed like it might be the one that got away from us,” Plec and MacKenzie said. “But finally, we are elated to be bringing it to life with everyone at Prime Video and UTV, who are just as passionate about this twisty tale as we are. We‘re also incredibly grateful that the author has joined our creative team behind the scenes. As die-hard book fans ourselves, we have one message to the many loyal readers out there: if anyone asks you how it ends… just lie.”

The official logline describes the project as “a tragic love story and an amnesia thriller set on a privately owned island off the coast of Massachusetts.” The YA book has sold nearly 3 million copies since it was first published.

“E. Lockhart’s ‘We Were Liars’ is a gripping story centered on family, love, secrets, and lies that is perfect for our Prime Video audience,” said Vernon Sanders, head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios. “Lockhart, Julie Plec, and Carina Adly MacKenzie are each brilliant at creating complex characters and we’re looking forward to teaming up with these incredible storytellers, along with Universal Television, to bring this show to life.”

Plec and MacKenzie will be writers and executive producers on the series, with Plec writing the first episode and MacKenzie writing the second. Emily Cummins will also executive produce for Plec’s My So-Called Company. Lockhart will serve as an executive producer as well. Universal Television and Amazon Studios will produce. Plec and My So-Called Company are under an overall deal at UTV. The novel is published by Delacorte Press, an imprint of Random House Children’s Books.

“This haunting psychological mystery from E. Lockhart has everything—first love, bougie family drama, and plot twists that will keep you on the edge of your seat!” said Erin Underhill, president of Universal Television. “With Julie and Carina penning the series, the project couldn’t be in better hands. We’re excited to partner with Prime Video and Amazon Studios to bring We Were Liars to audiences all over the world.”

This is not the first time Plec and MacKenzie have teamed on a series. They previously worked together on The CW shows “The Originals” and “Roswell, New Mexico.” The former show was a spinoff of “The Vampire Diaries,” with Plec having created “The Originals” and MacKenzie serving as a writer and producer. MacKenzie then developed “Roswell, New Mexico,” with Plec serving as an executive producer.