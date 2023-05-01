Amazon’s ‘Reacher,’ ‘Wheel of Time,’ ‘The Summer I Turned Pretty’ and More Originals to Stream With Ads on Freevee

Amazon is bringing more than 100 of its Prime Video originals to Freevee, the company’s ad-supported platform that’s home to new hit “Jury Duty,” this year. The deal marks the first time these titles will be available to view for free and with commercial breaks.

Among the slate of hit Prime Video shows and movies that will begin streaming on Freevee (while still remaining available for ad-free viewing on Prime Video) are “Reacher,” “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” “The Wheel of Time,” “A League of Their Own” and “LuLaRich.”

As of Monday, more than 50 of these originals are now available for streaming on Freevee, including “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” “The Grand Tour,” “Mozart in the Jungle,” “Bosch,” “Modern Love,” “Savage X Fenty,” “Sylvie’s Love,” “Troop Zero” and “Late Night.”

Additional Amazon original titles will launch each month on Freevee, with the first three episodes of “The Summer I Turned Pretty” set to debut May 26. Also coming later this month are the first three episodes of “A League of Their Own,” “The Terminal List” and “Paper Girls,” as well as “Goliath” and “The Tick,” full seasons of “Homecoming” and “Upload,” and the sci-fi mystery “The Vast of Night.”

The first seasons of “Reacher” and “The Wheel of Time” will both stream in full on Freevee later this year, ahead of their Season 2 launches on Prime Video.

Freevee announced the Amazon originals news ahead of its “NewFronts” presentation to advertisers later Monday at Lincoln Center in New York City, also revealing the Freevee Originals FAST channel currently available on Freevee has been rebranded Amazon Originals. The channel now features a curated selection from both Freevee and Prime Video in a live channel format.