Amazon Prime Video Ready to Launch ‘The Ride,’ a Documentary Look at Professional Bull Riders

Amazon’s Prime Video will launch “The Ride,” an eight-episode docuseries produced by Kinetic Content that examines the world of Professional Bull Riders, and offers a behind-the-scenes look at the daily lives of some of its biggest stars.

“The Ride” will premiere later this year on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

“We’re excited to take Prime Video customers deeper into the lives of the athletes and cowboys competing in professional bull riding,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content, in a statement. “The Ride will showcase the intense action, heated competition, raw emotions, and personal battles that are fueling the sport’s brightest stars. We can’t wait to bring PBR fans and casual viewers closer to the western lifestyle driving this great American sport. We couldn’t ask for better partners than Kinetic and PBR.”

PBR was typically seen as a solo sport, but entered a new era with the creation of the PBR Team Series in 2022. Under the new format, riders on eight teams compete in head-to-head, five-on-five matchups and try to earn the highest aggregate score to win games across a 28-game regular season, and advance to a championship tournament in Las Vegas. In recent months, league organizers have worked to expand into other ventures, including Gold Buckle, a western-sports-and-lifestyle magazine, and the PBR Bar, a country-bar concept now in 11 markets, with five new locations scheduled for 2023.

“Regardless of their background, walk of life or familiarity with the sport, anyone who is exposed to the infectious, determined, and youthful exuberance of a PBR bull rider inevitably walks away as a fan, which is why we partnered with Prime Video and Kinetic Content to capture their compelling stories,” saidSean Gleason, CEO and Commissioner, PBR, in a statement. “From their homes, through the locker room, and ultimately into the bucking chute on top of a 2,000 pound bull, The Ride captures these modern-day gladiators like never before while answering the question: Why do they do it? These are riveting stories of family, brotherhood, passion and dreams against the backdrop of the world’s most dangerous organized sport now redefined in the PBR Team Series. The compelling episodes that unfold will entertain everyone whether they are a fan of PBR bull riding or about to become one.”

The Ride is executive produced by Kinetic Content’s Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Karrie Wolfe, and Micah Brown. PBR’s Sean Gleason and Lawrence Randall also serve as executive producers. The Ride is a co-production from Prime Video Sports, Kinetic Content, and PBR.