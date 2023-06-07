Amazon’s Prime Video Gives Nod to ‘Garage 56’ Nascar Documentary

Amazon’s Prime Video greenlit a new documentary from Nascar Studios that will chronicle NASCAR’s special “Garage 56” entry at the 100th anniversary of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The documentary will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, and comes as streamers — not always able to spend the billions required for actual sports rights — see traction from offering in-depth documentary looks at various sports. Netflix has found success with a look inside Formula 1 Racing while Prime Video in January announced the launch of “The Ride,” an inside look at the Professional Bull Riders tour.

The Le Mans event has developed a reputation as one of the world’s most challenging races. “Garage 56” will track efforts by Jim France, the current CEO of Nascar and son of Nascar founder Bill France Sr., to showcase a next-generation race car to an international audience in partnership with Hendrick Motorsports, Chevrolet, and Goodyear . The documentary will take viewers inside the preparation and behind the wheel on race day of the historic endeavor.

“We’re proud to partner with our friends at NASCAR Studios to bring this incredible story of innovation and determination to our Prime Video customers,” said Matt Newman, head of Prime Video Original sports content, in a prepared statement. “The 24 Hours of Le Mans is one of the most exciting and grueling competitions in sports, and the work that goes into preparing for a moment like this is something we think audiences will find equal parts entertaining and inspiring.”

“The Next Gen car has been a game changer in Nascar, and bringing it to an iconic international stage like Le Mans during Nascar’s 75th anniversary season is a monumental moment for our sport,” said Matt Summers, Nascar managing director, entertainment marketing and content development. “We’ve had cameras rolling behind the scenes throughout the entire journey, and we can’t wait for fans around the world to come along for the ride thanks to this amazing partnership with Prime Video.”

The documentary is being produced by Nascar Studios with Nascar’s Tim Clark, Matt Summers, Amy Anderson, and Tally Hair serving as executive producers.