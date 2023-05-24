Amazon Prime Video Orders Daniel Dae Kim Spy Thriller Series ‘Butterfly’

Amazon Prime Video has ordered the spy thriller “Butterfly” to series with Daniel Dae Kim set to star and executive produce.

Variety exclusively reported that the series was in the works back in February. Amazon has given the show a six-episode order, but production will not commence until all guild negotiations have been resolved.

The show is based on the graphic novel of the same name created by Arash Amel, written by Amel and Marguerite Bennett, and illustrated by Antonio Fuso and Stefano Simeone. It was originally released by BOOM! Studios in 2015.

Per the official logline, the series centers on “David Jung (Kim), an enigmatic, highly unpredictable former US intelligence operative living in South Korea, whose life is blown to pieces when the consequences of an impossible decision from his past come back to haunt him, and he finds himself pursued by Rebecca, a deadly, sociopathic young agent assigned to kill him.”

Ken Woodruff and novelist Steph Cha are the co-creators and executive producers on the show, with Woodruff also set to serve as showrunner. Kim will executive produce along with John Cheng under their 3AD banner, which is currently under a first-look TV deal at Amazon Studios. Stephen Christy and Ross Richie of BOOM! Studios also executive produce along with and Amel via The Amel Company. Adam Yoelin serves as co-executive producer for BOOM! Studios.

In addition to his extensive work as an actor, Kim has been increasingly active as a producer since founding 3AD in 2015. Most notably, the company produces the hit ABC medical drama “The Good Doctor,” on which Kim has also appeared multiple times as Dr. Jackson Han. The company also produced the documentary feature “Bad Axe.”