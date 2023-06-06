Amazon Prime Video Orders ‘Angry Birds Mystery Island’ Animated Series

The “Angry Birds” universe just became one series bigger. Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Kids+ has picked up “Angry Birds Mystery Island” to series from Eric Rogers (Futurama) and Titmouse.

“We’re excited to work with Amazon to add a new chapter to the Hatchlings’ story in ‘Angry Birds Mystery Island,’” said Rovio’s head of Brand Licensing, Hanna Valkeapää-Nokkala. “I’m sure fans of the Hatchlings will be eager to see them in their own series, with speaking voices for the first time.”

The 24-episode first season will follow three new hatchlings — Mia, Rosie, and Buddy — and a foreign-exchange piglet named Hamylton on their all-expenses-paid island getaway, where they find themselves mistakenly catapulted onto an uncharted island. Left to explore the exotic sights, smells, and unexplained phenomena of their new environment without any adults around, the ragtag bunch quickly learns that, in order to survive and make it back home, they will need to unlock the mysteries of the island together.

Harvey Guillén (“What We Do in the Shadows”), Kate Micucci (“Scooby-Doo!”), Dominic Monaghan (“The Lord of the Rings”), and Nasim Pedrad (“Saturday Night Live”) make up the voice cast on the animated series.

Eric Rogers, showrunner, head writer, and executive producer adds: “Working with such a dream team and cast has been the highlight of my career. Together, we are hatching a series full of comedy, heart, and binge-worthy mystery, filled with laugh-out-loud moments.”

“It’s exciting to expand the ‘Angry Birds’ universe with endearing new characters and multilayered storytelling that speaks equally to kids and kids at heart,” says Veronica Pickett, head of Original Series at Amazon Kids+.

Chris Prynoski (“The Legend of Vox Machina”), Shannon Prynoski (“Fairfax”), Antonio Canobbio (“Arlo the Alligator Boy”), and Ben Kalina (“Harriet the Spy”) at Titmouse will executive produce alongside Rogers. “Mystery Island” is the first Angry Birds series created with Amazon.

“’Angry Birds’ captivated people of all ages and became a global phenomenon with the debut of their first game, and their cultural presence has remained steadfast,” says Melissa Wolfe, head of animation, Amazon Studios. “We are excited by the opportunity to expand the Hatchlings’ world into a family series for our global customers to enjoy even more stories around these beloved birds.”