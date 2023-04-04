Amazon to Develop Series Adaptation of Philip K. Dick’s ‘Clans of the Alphane Moon,’ John Leguizamo to Produce (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon is developing a series version of the Philip K. Dick novel “Clans of the Alphane Moon,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The project is being developed under Electric Shepherd Productions and Patrick Moran’s first look deals with Amazon Studios. Moran, via Patrick Moran Productions, is executive producing the project along with John Leguizamo, as well as as Isa Dick Hakcett, the CEO of Electric Shepherd. Bradley Kaplan will also executive produce.

“Clans of the Alphane Moon” is described as a “a subversive, genre-bending, sci-fi comedy about desperately trying to escape, and ultimately having to embrace our flaws, told through the prism of a Latinx family en route to a new, faraway moon.”

Should the project go forward, it would be the latest project based on Dick’s works at Amazon. The streamer previously aired the anthology series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” as well as the alternative history series “The Man in the High Castle,” based on Dick’s novel of the same name. Amazon is also prepping the series “Blade Runner 2099.” That show continues the story of Ridley Scott’s “Blade Runner” franchise, with the first film having been based on Dick’s book “Do Androids Dream of Electric Sheep?”

Leguizamo is best known for his work in front of the camera, having starred in films like “Moulin Rouge,” “Encanto,” the “Ice Age” franchise, “Carlito’s Way,” “To Wong Foo Thanks for Everything Julie Newmar,” and “John Wick.” He is also a three-time Tony Award nominee for his one-man shows “Freak,” “Sexaholix,” and “Latin History for Morons.” Most recently, he guest hosted “The Daily Show” and has been in shows like “When They See Us” and “Waco.”

