Amazon’s ‘The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart’ Starring Sigourney Weaver Sets August Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

Upcoming Amazon original series “The Lost Flowers of Alice Hart” starring Sigourney Weaver will premiere on Aug. 4. The seven-part series is based on Holly Ringland’s same-name debut novel.

According to the synopsis, “When Alice, aged 9, tragically loses her parents in a mysterious fire, she is taken to live with her grandmother June at Thornfield flower farm, where she learns that there are secrets within secrets about her and her family’s past. Alice finds solace in the native plants and flowers growing in her Australian backyard. She, too, begins to grow from her past, but soon must fight for her life against the man she loves.”

The series also stars Asher Keddie, Leah Purcell, Alycia Debnam-Carey, Frankie Adams, Charlie Vickers, Tilda Cobham-Hervey, Alexander England, Sebastián Zurita, Alyla Browne and Xavier Samuel.

“Lost Flowers” is produced by Amazon Studios, Made Up Stories and Fifth Season. It’s executive produced by Weaver, Jodi Matterson, Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky, Sarah Lambert and Glendyn Ivin. Ivin serves as the series director and Lambert as showrunner.

Take a first look at the series below.

FIRST LOOKS

Warner Bros. Animation and DC have released the first trailer for their upcoming animated series “My Adventures with Superman,” which is set to release on July 6 via Adult Swim and Max the next day.

The new series will highlight the adventures of Clark Kent, Lois Lane and Jimmy Olsen as they work together as the investigative team at Daily Planet. Per the show’s official logline, “the story follows Clark as he builds his secret identity as Superman and explores his own mysterious origins. Lois, on her way to becoming a star reporter, teams up with photographer Jimmy Olsen to break the stories that matter. All the while, Clark and Lois are falling in love… as Lois gets closer and closer to uncovering his secret identity!”

“My Adventures with Superman” stars Jack Quaid as the voice of Clark Kent, Alice Lee as the voice of Lois Lane and Ishmel Sahid as the voice of Jimmy Olsen.

Sam Register serves as executive producer while Jake Wyatt and Brendan Clogher join as co-executive producers and Josie Campbell as co-producer.

Watch the official trailer below.

PARTNERSHIPS

The WWE and Twitch are joining forces to bring an all-new selection of content to the official WWE channel, the companies announced Monday.

The partnership marks the return of the official WWE channel with the launch of a companion sidecast to “Monday Night Raw” that will pull the curtain back on the WWE experience. A rotating cast of hosts and special guest stars will be featured showcasing exclusive interviews and content for audiences.

The sidecast will be available for streaming each Monday at 8 p.m. ET via Twitch’s official site or the Twitch app.

The WWE channel, too, will home a selection of live productions, serving as a streaming feed for all of WWE’s premium live event press conferences.

ACQUISITIONS

Paramount+ has acquired the new original film “Love in Taipei,” based on Abigail Hing Wen’s bestselling novel “Loveboat, Taipei,” the streamer announced on Monday.

The film will spotlight the story of Ever Wong, a young American woman who is sent to a cultural immersion program and finds self-discovery and romance. When Ever is suddenly sent on a trip to Taipei, she quickly learns why other students have deemed the program as the “Loveboat.” After meeting (and falling for) two different boys, Ever finds herself between a rock an a hard palce.

Ashley Liao is set to star as Ever Wong. Additionally, Ross Butler is Rick Woo, Nico Hiraga is Xavier Yeh, Chelsea Zhang is Sophie and Cindy Cheung is Aunt Shu.

“Love in Taipei” will premiere on Paramount+ this summer in the United States, UK, Australia, Latin America, Brazil, Italy, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria and South Korea, with additional territories to be announced.

“Love in Taipei” is directed by Arvin Chen and produced by Matt Kaplan for Ace Entertainment. Win serves as an executive producer alongside Christopher Foss, Matthew Janzen, Max Siemers, Aubrey Bendix, Cheng-Chung Chang and Ross Butler. The screenplay was done by Charlie Oh and Mackenzie Dohr.