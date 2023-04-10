Amazon Reveals Marketing Partnerships to Promote Final Season of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pastrami-infused martinis, pink and white cookies and a “Maisel Tov” hot dog are on the menu as Amazon Prime Video has partnered with several different brands to help promote the final season of “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.”

And it’s not just food partnerships. Companies ranging from Pantone to Saks Fifth Avenue are part of an ambitious marketing campaign tied to the April 14 premiere of “Maisel” Season 5. Activities that day include the series’ cast, along with exec producers Amy Sherman Palladino and Daniel Palladino, ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, as well as a mile-long “takeover” of Fifth Avenue in New York from 46th Street to 56th Street and a 4 p.m. ‘60s-themed fitness class at the TWA Hotel at JFK airport.

“Each brand is celebrating ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ in their own unique way,” said Prime Video head of brand partnerships and consumer events Jennifer Verdick.

Prime Video has created various unique promotions for “Maisel” over the years, including its well-remembered 2019 “Maisel Day,” an Emmy FYC event held with various restaurants, theaters and retailers throughout Los Angeles where fans could take advantage of special deals at 1959 prices — including $2.50 makeovers, 99-cent pastrami sandwiches and 30 cents for a gallon of gas.

Here are some of the upcoming promotions tied to the final season of “Maisel,” with descriptions from Amazon:

Opening of the Bell at New York Stock Exchange: “Showrunners and cast for ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ will commemorate the occasion with the ringing of the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange on April 14 at 9:30 a.m. ET.” An 8-foot long display of over 1000 bite-size cupcakes by Baked by Melissa at the NYSE will be included.



‘Marvelous Mile’ Consumer Activation in NYC: “New York City is joining in on the celebratory extravaganza on April 14 with Prime Video’s mile-long takeover of Fifth Avenue from 46th Street to 56th Street. The ‘Marvelous Mile’ will invite fans of the show to walk on an unmissable pink carpet, take photos at the stops inspired by each season, enjoy a Pink Martini at The St. Regis New York’s King Cole Bar, nosh on pink and white cookies (a rendition of the iconic black and white cookies) from Manischewitz, and much more.



Window Reveal and Photo Op at Saks Fifth Avenue: “Passersby during the Marvelous Mile can check out the first-of-its-kind takeover of the iconic six center windows at Saks Fifth Avenue, where a style retrospective will showcase special outfits from each season of the series. From Midge’s classic rain-soaked nightgown in the first episode to her black-ensemble performance dresses, fans can stop by and reminisce on the past four seasons, while looking ahead to the cast’s outfits in Season 5. Inside Beauty on 2 at Saks, visitors are welcome to get a photo in the burlesque show dressing room at The Wolford from Season Four in a special display featuring authentic set pieces and props.”



1960s Fitness Class at TWA Hotel: “As a filming location for the series, the TWA Hotel in Queens will host a fitness class at their gym, TWA Fitness, on April 14 at 4 p.m. ET, pumping up fans for the premiere of the fifth and final season. Inspired by Midge’s workout routine of resistance bands and hula hoops, attendees are encouraged to ‘do the twist’ with 60s-themed costumes.”



Pink Martinis at The St. Regis New York’s King Cole Bar: “The St. Regis New York’s King Cole Bar will be serving a Midge-approved curated cocktail for fans in NYC throughout launch weekend. A spin on the classic martini, the ‘Pink Martini’ will be made of gin and agave with additions of lime, pink grapefruit and cranberry juices.”



1960s-Inspired Recipes from Betty Crocker: “Celebrating the era of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ and a fellow female icon, Betty Crocker will create a custom landing page featuring a curated collection of Betty’s most iconic recipes of the era, tips on how to host a ‘Maisel Tov’ watch party, and Betty’s favorite Midge moments.”



“Tune In & Takeout” with Grubhub: Grubhub will give fans a chance to tune in to the series premiere with a first-of-its-kind takeout experience: The Maisel Tov Martini, which is inspired by two of Midge’s loves, Jewish deli fare and a stiff martini.”

McConnell’s Ice Cream Renaming Their Strawberry Flavor: “McConnell’s Ice Cream will be renaming their beloved strawberry flavor to ‘Midge’s Marvelous Strawberry’ in all seven locations: Santa Barbara (two stores), downtown Los Angeles, Studio City, San Luis Obispo, Santa Monica and Pacific Palisades.”



Pink and White Cookies from Canter’s Deli: “Canter’s Deli will be taking NY’s favorite black and white cookies to LA, offering pink and white cookies for purchase on April 14 for fans to enjoy as they watch the premiere of the fifth and final season.”



Pink’s Specialty Hot Dog: “Known for their iconic pink branding, LA’s landmark hot dog stand, Pink’s Hot Dogs, will be honoring Midge and all her accomplishments by debuting a special hot dog on April 14 in honor of the premiere of the final season. The ‘Maisel Tov’ Hot Dog will be a ‘stretch’ hot dog topped with mustard, New York saucy red onions, and pickle chips.”



Milkshake at Cafe 50’s: “West LA’s Cafe 50’s will be celebrating ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ with an especially sweet milkshake for fans to enjoy on April 14. For a limited time, they will be adding ‘Maisel’s Pink Shake,’ a marvelous vanilla shake with cherry syrup, to their dine-in menu selection.”



Big Sugar Bakeshop’s Marvelous Pink Cupcake: “To savor this moment for Midge and the rest of the cast, Big Sugar Bakeshop is crafting up a delicious ‘Marvelous Pink Fancy Cupcake’ for its LA customers. The special treat is a strawberry cupcake with a pink and white fancy frosting design.”



Midge’s Big Break Cupcake by SusieCakes: “For a limited time, they will be serving a vanilla cupcake with pink buttercream, called ‘Midge’s Big Break Cupcake,’ for fans in Brentwood, Los Angeles to join in on the celebration on the West Coast.”



Special-Edition ‘Maisel Tov’ Candle with Candier: “Candier’s iconic pink branding and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ are coming together to produce a limited-edition ‘Maisel Tov’ candle inspired by the series to celebrate Midge’s unwavering determination and humor. The black and pink candle topped with sparkly glitter will provide floral scents of cherry blossom, magnolia, rose, and rich sandalwood, and will be sold at ShopRyanPorter.com.”

Tupperware’s Latest Vintage Collection Featuring Their ‘Thatsa Bowls’ and ‘Heritage Bowls’: “Tupperware is bringing vintage back with the launch of their two latest Thatsa Bowls and Heritage lines to celebrate Midge and her stint as a Tupperware party host in the series.”

Character Color Palettes by Pantone: “Pantone will be celebrating The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel family by memorializing Midge, Susie, Rose and Joel by launching a collection of specially curated color palettes. As each character possesses their own style and personality throughout the series, Pantone will be showcasing the unique color journey of each character, highlighting the importance of color and how it impacts the overall character, giving an ode to the many creatives behind ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.'”



Celebratory Takeover at Bellacures’ Seven LA Locations: Nail salon Bellacures will be promoting the debut of the final season with retail signage of an assortment of pink shades in their seven locations in LA: Beverly Hills, Brentwood Village, Larchmont Village, Santa Monica, South Bay, Studio City and Westlake Village.



Prime Video has also secured public congratulatory messages for the final season of “Maisel” from brands including Kleenex, Starburst, Lele Sadoughi, Moroccanoil, Samsonite and The Plaza Hotel.