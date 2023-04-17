Amazon Nabs $35 Million in Tax Incentives, Will Move ‘Citadel’ to California

Amazon has been awarded $35.3 million in state tax incentives for TV production, including the largest amount ever granted by the state of California for a single film or TV season.

“Citadel,” a big-budget spy thriller set to debut on April 28, was awarded $25 million to relocate to California from the U.K. for its second season.

The show is expected to pay $119 million in “qualified” expenditures — which include below-the-line workers and California vendors — making it the biggest show ever lured from out of state by the credit. The Hollywood Reporter has called the show “pricey and troubled,” noting that its first-season budget soared above $200 million due to a change in the creative team and extensive reshoots.

The state offers incentives of 25% for TV shows that relocate from other states. If “Citadel” continues beyond a second season and stays in California, it will also automatically qualify for a 20% tax credit.

On Monday, the California Film Commission announced that it has allocated $80.4 million, total, in tax credits to incentivize TV production in the state.

Amazon was the big winner, with two shows receiving credits. Aside from “Citadel,” an untitled Amazon series was also awarded $10.3 million.

Netflix will pick up $12.1 million for “Forever,” the show based on the Judy Blume novel. Twentieth Century Fox was awarded $12.2 million for “Paradise City,” and Paramount was awarded $14.4 million for an untitled series.

HBO was also awarded $4.3 million to relocate its show “Wondermill” from Oregon to California. “True to the Game,” a BET series, will get $2.2 million.

Though $25 million is the largest amount awarded for a single TV season, several shows have far exceeded that across multiple seasons. “S.W.A.T.”, a Los Angeles-based cop show that ran for six seasons on CBS, received $100 million. FX’s “American Horror Story” received $54 million for six seasons.

Netflix has also been granted $35.1 million for “Rebel Moon,” the Zack Snyder sci-fi film which is being released in two parts.

Amazon has not been as big a player in the California tax credit program as other studios. The streamer was previously awarded $18.8 million to bring the show “Hunters” from New York to California for its second season. That season — also the show’s last — ran eight episodes and was released in January.

The streamer was also awarded $16 million last year for a feature film, now called “Peppermint,” which is in production, and $2.5 million for the film “Invasion.”