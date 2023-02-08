Amazon Orders Animated Series Adaptation of Comic Book ‘Wytches’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon has ordered an animated adaptation of the comic book series “Wytches,” Variety has learned exclusively.

The comic was created by Scott Snyder and Jock. It tells the story of “17-year-old Sailor Rooks, whose family moves to a remote New England town after a tragic accident, only to discover that a burrow of monsters—ancient creatures that prey on our darkest fears and desires—lurks beneath the town,” per the official description.

Snyder and Jock will both executive produce along with Plan B Entertainment, Project 51 Productions’ Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios.

“Driven by the pairing of Scott and Jock along with our partners at Plan B and Project 51 Productions, ‘Wytches’ fuses nail biting horror and evocative drama while unearthing the dark lore surrounding an ancient burrow of witches,” said, Melissa Wolfe, head of animation for Amazon Studios. “Given the haunting and intimate nature of Scott and Jock’s well regarded comic series, we are looking forward to delivering their creative vision to our global audience and expanding our growing roster of animated series.”

“Wytches” was originally published by Image Comics. It ran for six issues released between October 2014 and March 2015. Plan B had originally intended to adapt the comics into a film shortly after the first issue was published, but it was announced that the plans had shifted to a TV series in 2021.

“‘Wytches’ is possibly my most personal work,” Snyder said. “It’s all about the monsters that dwell beneath the surface of things, both literally and figuratively. I’ve been intimately involved with this animated series from the start, and I can honestly say that I love this show as much as the book, if not more. The animation brings the incredible art by Jock to life, and the episodic format expands the world of ‘Wytches,’ taking the characters and mythology to terrifying new places. Jock and I are deeply grateful to Plan B Entertainment, Kevin Kolde, and Amazon Studios for believing in ‘Wytches’ and giving us a chance to make this show dark, personal, twisted, and very special.”

Amazon’s other current adult animated series include the comic book adaptation “Invincible,” which is returning for a second season later in 2023. They also have “The Legend of Vox Machina,” which has already been renewed for a third season.