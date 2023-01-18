Amanda Bynes to Join ‘All That’ Cast Reunion in First Public Appearance Since Conservatorship Ended: ‘I’m Really Excited’

Fans of Nickelodeon’s “All That” should clear their calendars for late March as the sketch comedy series’ largest cast reunion since wrapping has been set for the annual 90’s CON celebration. The convention is set to take place March 17-19 in Hartford, Connecticut. Most notably, Amanda Bynes will be in attendance and joining her “All That” cast members Lori Beth Denberg, Danny Tamberelli and Kel Mitchell for a reunion and panel discussion. The event will mark Bynes’ first major public appearance since her conservatorship ended in 2022.

According to a statement from 90’s CON: “Guests will have the chance to meet and greet with the ‘All That’ cast for autographs, selfies and professional photo opportunities. There will also be an opportunity to take a photo on a replica of the iconic orange couch with the cast members.”

“I’m really excited to reunite with my cast mates and meet the fans at 90’s Con!,” Amanda Bynes said.

“’Last year, I had a blast at ’90s Con promoting my book and new single “Blessed Mode,’” added Kel Mitchell. “What better way to return than with the ‘All That’ gang… including Amanda Bynes who will be joining Danny, Lori Beth, and me this year. I can’t wait to see all the 90’s fashion the fans are bringing this year! 90’s Con is a whole vibe! Let’s go!”

Additional guests confirmed to attend 90’s CON include AJ McLean (The Backstreet Boys) Beth Broderick (“Sabrina the Teenage”), Chris Kirkpatrick, Elizabeth Berkley (“Saved By The Bell”), Mark-Paul Gosselaar (“Saved by the Bell”), Mario Lopez (“Saved by the Bell”), Melissa Joan Hart (“Sabrina the Teenage Witch” and “Clarissa Explains It All”), Nick Carter (The Backstreet Boys), Steve Burns (“Blue’s Clues”). Thora Birch (“Hocus Pocus”) and Vinessa Shaw (“Hocus Pocus”), among others.

For Bynes, the upcoming “All That” reunion will mark one of her biggest public appearances since her conservatorship ended. Bynes — who rose to fame as a kid on Nickelodeon’s “All That” and “The Amanda Show” — was under a conservatorship for nearly a decade. In 2013, her parents, Rick Bynes and Lynn Organ, petitioned the court for a conservatorship when their famous daughter allegedly set a driveway on fire and was hospitalized on an involuntary psychiatric hold. In 2014, her mother was granted a full conservatorship, becoming her official conservator.

“I’m excited for her. She is excited,” Bynes’ attorney, David A. Esquibias, told Variety last year about the conservatorship ending. “We’re all excited and we’re all anxiously looking forward to Amanda living a life as a private and normal citizen.”

When asked if Bynes would ever consider a return to acting, Esquibias said, “I have not heard her say that she’s interested in returning to becoming an actress, but I wouldn’t rule that out. She has a new life ahead of her and she is so young… She was a great actress. I’m sure many people would love to see her return to acting.”