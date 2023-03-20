Justin Spitzer Pilot ‘St. Denis Medical’ at NBC Casts Allison Tolman (EXCLUSIVE)

Allison Tolman has been cast in “St. Denis Medical,” a comedy pilot at NBC from “Superstore” and “American Auto” creator Justin Spitzer.

The pilot is described as a mockumentary about an underfunded, understaffed Oregon hospital where the dedicated doctors and nurses try their best to treat patients while maintaining their own sanity.

Tolman will play Alex, the supervising nurse in St. Denis’ emergency department who is dedicated to providing excellent care to her patients, often sacrificing her personal life to maintain her high standards.

Tolman recently held the recurring role of Winnie McLendon in “Gaslit,” the Starz limited series based on the Watergate scandal. She is also known for starring as Molly Solverson in Season 1 of FX’s “Fargo,” which earned her a Critics Choice Award as well as nominations for an Emmy and a Golden Globe. Her other TV credits include “Why Women Kill” on Paramount+ and ABC’s “Emergence” and “Downward Dog.” In film, she has appeared in “The House,” “The Gift,” “Krampus” and “Killing Gunther.”

She is repped by UTA, Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment and Ziffren Brittenham.

Previously announced to be starring in “St. Denis Medical” is Wendi McLendon-Covey, who plays Joyce. Joyce is St. Denis’ executive director and former oncological surgeon with big dreams for the future of the hospital, but those dreams are not currently being realized.

Justin Spitzer writes “St. Denis Medical” alongside Eric Ledgin. Both serve as executive producers alongside Simon Heuer, while Ruben Fleischer directs and executive produces the pilot. The project hails from Universal Television.