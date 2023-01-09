Andrew Temple Promoted to Chief Operating Officer at Allen Media Group (EXCLUSIVE)

Allen Media Group has promoted Andrew Temple to chief operating officer of broadcast sales & syndication. Temple previously served as president of domestic television distribution.

In his new position, Temple will continue to be responsible for the distribution and syndication of AMG’s 70 television series, its over-the-air digital broadcast networks ThisTV and The Grio., as well as its sports streaming platform HBCU GO.

Temple began working at AMG in October 1997.

“Andrew Temple is an outstanding executive, salesperson, and team leader. After 25 years of working here at Allen Media Group, Andrew Temple is well-prepared to be a phenomenal Chief Operating Officer of Broadcast Sales & Syndication,” Byron Allen, AMG founder, chairman and chief executive officer, said in a statement. “Andrew’s talent and unwavering work ethic will continue to grow our television programming syndication and broadcast network divisions for years to come.”

AMG operates 12 networks including The Weather Channel, Pets.tv, Comedy.tv and Recipe.tv and owns 27 network affiliate broadcast television stations across the country. AMG owns a library of over 5,000 hours of content, and also owns streaming platforms including HBCU Go, Sports.TV, TheGrio, The Weather Channel en Español and Local Now.

“It has been an honor to work with and be personally trained and mentored by Mr. Byron Allen for the last 25 years,” said Temple in a statement. “To be able to work and collaborate with the remarkably talented professionals at Allen Media Group has been the privilege of a lifetime.”