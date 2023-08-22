‘All Rise’ Canceled at OWN With Premiere Date Set for Final 10 Episodes

“All Rise” has been canceled at OWN. The courtroom drama’s final ten episodes will begin airing on Sept. 16.

The courtroom drama premiered in 2019 on CBS, where it aired for two seasons before being canceled. OWN then picked up the series for a 20-episode third season, the first half of which aired in 2022.

“We are extremely proud of the positive impact ‘All Rise’ has made in showcasing strong, accomplished Black female characters,” said Tina Perry, president of OWN. “We are so grateful to all of our creative collaborators and wish to thank the talented cast and crew for their dedication and incredible work on the series.”

“All Rise” follows the lives of of judges, prosecutors and public defenders, as they work with bailiffs, clerks, and police to get justice for the people of Los Angeles amidst a flawed legal system. Among them is newly appointed Judge Lola Carmichael (Missick), a highly regarded former deputy district attorney who tries to push the boundaries and challenging the expectations of what a judge can be. The second half of Season 3 picks up immediately following the events of the dangerous Smash and Grab case, which left the courthouse in chaos and many lives in balance.

Along with Missick, the cast includes Wilson Bethel, Jessica Camacho, J. Alex Brinson, Ruthie Ann Miles, Lindsay Mendez, Lindsey Gort and Marg Helgenberger, with recurring stars Samantha Marie Ware, Paul McCrane, Suzanne Cryer, Roger Guenveur Smith, Christian Keyes and Ian Anthony Dale.

The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television.