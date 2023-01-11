‘All American’ Renewed for Season 6 at The CW

“All American” has gotten an early renewal for Season 6 at The CW.

“Over the last five seasons, ‘All American’ has established itself as one of the all-time CW flagship franchises,” said Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW. “‘All American’ is not only the network’s youngest series, but also the strongest performer when combining all our platforms. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, the entire creative team and the incredible cast for another season of captivating family drama.”

The drama series follows Spencer James (Daniel Ezra), a star high school football player from South L.A. who is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High. The cast also includes, Taye Diggs, Monet Mazur, Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Bre-Z, Hunter Clowdus, Michael Evans Behling, and Greta Onieogou. Season 5 debuted in October and will return with its midseason premiere on Jan. 23.

The series is inspired by the life of former NFL player Spencer Paysinger. It was created by April Blair. Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, John A. Norris, Jameal Turner, Mike Herro, and David Strauss serve as executive producers. The series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios.

News of the renewal comes after Nexstar acquired a majority stake in The CW from Paramount Global and Warner Bros. Discovery. Longtime network head Mark Pedowitz departed the network amid the sale, with Schwartz joining in November. It has been widely reported that The CW will now focus much less on scripted originals under Nexstar and shift its focus to lower-cost foreign acquisitions as well as unscripted programming. To that end, numerous CW originals have been canceled in the past year, with legacy shows like “The Flash” set to end with their upcoming seasons.