‘All American’ Pushed to Midseason as The CW Announces Fall 2023 Premiere Dates

“All American,” The CW’s lone homegrown series originally set for the fall has been moved to midseason. The network confirmed the move on Wednesday after announcing premiere dates for the rest of its fall schedule. Also being pushed to midseason is “61st Street” and the “I am” documentary film franchise.

The drama was first renewed for Season 6 in January and was originally slated to air on Monday nights at 8 p.m. ET/PT, leading into the acquired drama series “61st Street.” In May, the network revealed that “Walker,” which was previously renewed for an abbreviated fourth season, was also being held for midseason.

More to come…

View the full schedule below.

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 5

8:00-9:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM THE SWARM (Series Premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 4

8:00-9:00PM SULLIVAN’S CROSSING (Series Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM THE SPENCER SISTERS (Series Premiere)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 12

8:00-10:00PM FBOY ISLAND (Season 3 Premiere)

MONDAY, OCTOBER 16

8:00-8:30PM SON OF A CRITCH (Original Episode)

8:30-9:00PM RUN THE BURBS (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30PM CHILDREN RUIN EVERYTHING (Original Episode)

9:30-10:00PM EVERYONE ELSE BURNS (Series Premiere)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

8:00-9:00PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US (Season 10 Premiere)

9:00-10:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Encore Episode)

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28

8:00-8:30PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Season 10 Premiere)

8:30-9:00PM MASTERS OF ILLUSION (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Season 4 Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WORLD’S FUNNIEST ANIMALS (Original Episode)

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 14

8:00-9:00PM INSIDE THE NFL (Original Episode)

9:00-9:30PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Season 12 Premiere)

9:30-10:00PM WHOSE LINE IS IT ANYWAY? (Original Episode)