Alison Brie, Jake Lacy Join Liane Moriarty Series ‘Apples Never Fall’ at Peacock

Alison Brie and Jake Lacy have joined the cast of Peacock’s upcoming limited series adaptation of the Liane Moriarty novel “Apples Never Fall,” Variety has learned.

The pair join previously announced cast members Annette Bening and Sam Neill in the series. The show was originally ordered at Peacock in February 2022.

Per the official logline, the series “centers on the Delaneys, who from the outside appear to be an enviably contented family. Former tennis coaches Joy (Bening) and Stan (Neill) are parents to four adult children. After decades of marriage, they have finally sold their famed tennis academy and are ready to start what should be the golden years of their lives. But after Joy disappears, her children are forced to re-examine their parents’ marriage and their family history with fresh eyes.”

Brie will star as Amy Delaney, the oldest Delaney child. The character is further described as “the black sheep of the family. Still renting a room in a house meant for grad students and jumping from one career path to another, Amy is a mess.” Lacy will play Troy Delaney, the second-oldest Delaney child. It is said that the “competitive edge he developed as a young tennis player is now his greatest asset as a venture capitalist.”

The role marks a return to Peacock for Lacy, who previously starred in the streamer’s limited series “A Friend of the Family.” That show was based on the true story of Jan Broberg and her kidnapper Robert Berchtold, played by Lacy. Lacy is also known for his roles in shows like the first season of “The White Lotus” (for which he earned an Emmy nomination), Hulu’s “High Fidelity,” “Fosse/Verdon” at FX, and “The Office.”

Brie is known for her roles in the hit shows “Mad Men,” “GLOW,” and “Community.” Her work in “GLOW” earned her back to back Golden Globe nominations in 2018 and 2019. She also lent her voice to the popular Netflix adult animated series “BoJack Horseman.” In film, she has been in features like “Promising Young Woman,” “The Lego Movie,” “The Disaster Artist,” and “The Post.”

Melanie Marnich will adapt the book for the screen and will also serve as executive producer and showrunner. David Heyman will executive produce via Heyday Television. Moriarty is also an executive producer along with Albert Page and Jillian Share. Chris Sweeney will executive produce and direct multiple episodes, including the first. Universal International Studios will serve as the studio, while NBCUniversal Global Distribution will distribute the series.

The series is filmed in Australia, and supported by the Australian government’s Location Incentive program. The Queensland Government is supporting “Apples Never Fall” through Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.