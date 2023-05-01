‘Alien’ Series From Noah Hawley at FX Casts Sydney Chandler in Lead Role

Sydney Chandler has been cast as a lead in Noah Hawley’s “Alien” series currently in the works at FX, Variety has learned.

Plot and character details are being kept under tight wraps on the project, which was first announced in December 2020. The only detail that has been confirmed is that the show will take place on Earth in the not-too-distant future.

The role brings Chandler back to FX, as she previously made her network television debut in the cabler’s 2022 limited series “Pistol” from Danny Boyle, which told the story of the legendary band The Sex Pistols. Chandler starred in the series as Chrissie Hynde of the Pretenders. Chandler’s other credits include the film “Don’t Worry Darling” and the Facebook Watch series “SKAM Austin.” She is also set to appear in the upcoming Apple series “Sugar” opposite Colin Farrell.

Chandler is repped by Mosaic, UTA, Jackoway Austen Tyerman, and Shelter PR.

This is the biggest development announced for Hawley’s “Alien” show in some time. Most recently, FX boss John Landgraf said that the show would begin production “this year” at the 2023 Televison Critics Association press tour in January.

“I think he’s meeting with his production designer in Austin this weekend, gearing up for production this year after he completes the fifth season of ‘Fargo,'” Landgraf said at the time. He also confirmed that the character of Ellen Ripley is not featured in the show, which will instead focus on entirely new characters. Hawley is writing and executive producing the series under his 26 Keys banner.